Madhya Pradesh: Nilkantheshwar Mahadev Temple Area To Be Developed Into Corridor: CM

FP Photo

Ganj Basoda (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced that Udaipur where Nilkantheshwar Mahadev Temple is located would be developed into a corridor.

He made the statement at a function held to honour the beneficiaries of Ladli Behna scheme at Krishi Upaj Mandi in the city on Wednesday.

Chouhan, who showered flower petals on women to honour them, said he had been in Ganj Basoda with a promise to change the life of women.

Chouhan said he did not want to give any lecture, but to have an interaction with the beneficiaries of the Ladli Behna scheme. A large number of women and men were present at the Krishi Upaj Mandi.

In his inaugural speech, the girl and boy students of class 12 obtaining 70% of marks will be given scooties. Not only that, a sum of Rs 25,000 will be given to youths to buy computers under Sikho Kamao scheme.

The youths will be trained in various skills and given Rs 8,000 a month, he said.

Money to be transferred on 10th of every month

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said Rs 1,000 would be transferred to the accounts of the beneficiaries of Ladli Behna scheme on tenth of every month.

Chouhan said he had already provided 30 per cent of reservation to women in police jobs. In the same way, 50 per cent reservation has been given to women in teacher’s jobs, he said, adding that only one per cent of tax is charged on the registration of land in the name of women. Chouhan also tore into the Congress saying that the party only guarantees corruption.

The party scrapped all the welfare schemes, like Sambal Yojna, Mukhya Mantri Kanyadan Yojna and Mukhya Mantri Teertha Darshan Yojna, during its 15-month rule, Chouhan said, adding that the Congress disregards women and deceives farmers.

Chouhan further said that he would not let anyone remain poor in the state and that his government had distributed land Pattas among 26,000 people.

The BJP government constructed schools, pools, culverts, roads and maintained water and power supply, he said. Member of Parliament Ramakant Bhargava, legislators Hari Singh Sapre, Rajshri Rudra Pratap, Umakant, chairperson of Nagar Palika Shashi Anil Yadav and officials of the district administration were present at the function.