Madhya Pradesh: Night temperature soars at most places in state, weatherman attributes it to wind pattern change

BHOPAL: Barring few places, night temperature continued to soar at most places in the state. The meteorological department attributed it to western disturbance, which changed the wind pattern. After January 26, temperature will start decreasing again.
Pachmarhi recorded minimum temperature of 8.8 degrees Celsius after rise of 1 degree. Indore recorded drop of 2.4 degrees in night temperature and settled at 10.6 degrees Celsius. Bhopal recorded 11.1 degrees Celsius after marginal rise.
Khandwa recorded rise of 2 degrees in night temperature and settled at 13.4 degrees Celsius. A rise of 3.5 degrees was recorded in Damoh, Jabalpur and Umaria. Damoh recorded minimum temperature of 12 degrees Celsius after rise of 3.5 degrees while Jabalpur’s minimum temperature was 12.8 degrees Celsius after rise of 3.5 degrees.
Umaria recorded minimum temperature of 10 degrees Celsius after rise of 3.6 degrees. Khajuraho registered night temperature of 7.8 degrees Celsius while Rewa’s minimum temperature was 8.2 degrees Celsius.
