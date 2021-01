Day and night temperatures soar across Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal: The day, as well as night, temperature continued to soar in Madhya Pradesh on Monday. The weather department says there is a change in the wind pattern which led to the rise in temperature. However, it is a temporary phase, which is expected to last only a couple of days.

The maximum rise in night temperature has been recorded at 4.0 degrees Celsius in Dhar. Raisen recorded a rise of 3.0 degrees Celsius in the night temperature, which settled at 13.0 degrees Celsius. Umaria recorded a rise of 3.3 degrees Celsius in the night temperature, which settled at 8.5 degrees Celsius.

Bhopal recorded a rise of 1.6 degrees Celsius in the day temperature, which settled at 30.5 degrees Celsius, which was 5.2 degrees Celsius above normal, while it recorded a night temperature of 15.3 degrees Celsius after a rise of 0.9 degrees Celsius.

Indore recorded a day temperature of 30.0 degrees Celsius, which was 3.1 degrees Celsius above normal, while it recorded a night temperature of 18.4 degrees Celsius after a rise of 1.1 degrees Celsius.

In the districts

Gwalior recorded a rise of 2.7 degrees Celsius in the night temperature, which was recorded at 10.0 degrees Celsius, while it recorded a marginal rise in the day temperature at 22.3 degrees Celsius. Hoshangabad recorded a rise of 2.8 degrees Celsius in the day temperature, which was recorded at 30.1 degree Celsius.

Rajgarh recorded a night temperature of 15.8 degrees Celsius after a rise of 2.6 degrees Celsius. Mandla recorded a night temperature of 6.6 degrees Celsius after a rise of 2.0 degree Celsius, while Sidhi recorded a rise of 3.0 degrees Celsius in the night temperature, which was recorded at 10.0 degrees Celsius and Satna recorded a 2.4 degrees Celsius rise in the night temperature, which was recorded at at 9.4 degrees Celsius.

A 3.0 degrees Celsius rise was recorded in the day temperature at Khargone, Damoh and Narsingpur. Khargone recorded a day temperature of 34.0 degrees Celsius. Damoh recorded a day temperature of 30.0 degrees Celsius, which was 5.1 degrees Celsius above normal.