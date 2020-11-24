Warm Winter in MP: Temperatures rise as winds blow from south

BHOPAL: Most places registered increase in day and night temperatures because of Nivar cyclone, which has restricted drop in temperature in the state. After three to four days, with disappearance of clouds and moisture, chill will intensify.

Jabalpur recorded 5 degree rise in day temperature that settled at 31.9 degrees Celsius on Tuesday. Its night temperature registered one-degree rise. Similarly, Khajuraho, Naugaon, and Sagar reported rise in temperature. The maximum temperature of Khajuraho and Naugaon increased by 1.4 degrees while Sagar’s maximum temperature rose by 1.8 degrees.

Bhopal recorded nominal rise in day temperature, which settled 29.7 degrees Celsius. It’s minimum temperature on Monday was 11.6 degrees Celsius.

Indore recorded nominal rise in day temperature on Tuesday, which was 30.2 degrees Celsius. Its Monday’s night temperature increased by 2.7 degrees. Its minimum temperature was 15.3 degrees Celsius. According to meteorological department, hot wind is blowing from Tamil Nadu because of Nivar. It has led to rise in temperature.

Nivar cyclone is likely to cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in south-west Bay of Bengal coastal area on November 25. It is likely to intensify further by November 25 evening with a wind speed reaching up to 145 kilometres per hour.