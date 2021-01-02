Madhya Pradesh: Night temperature rises across state, Mandla was coldest at 6.5 degrees Celsius

BHOPAL: A rise in night temperature was registered across the state on Saturday as the minimum temperature shot up to 7 degrees Celsius. Mandla shivered at 6.5 degrees Celsius. Pachmarhi continued to shiver at 7 degrees Celsius while Gwalior registered minimum temperature of 8 degrees Celsius.

According to meteorological department, Datia recorded 8.3 degrees Celsius after rise of 3.1 degrees Celsius. Gwalior recorded rise of 3.2 degrees Celsius. Khajuraho recorded 8 degrees Celsius while Rewa recorded 8.4 degrees Celsius.

Bhopal recorded rise of 5.3 degrees Celsius in night temperature that settled at 15.2 degree Celsius, which was 5 degrees above normal. Indore recorded rise of 4.8 degrees Celsius in night temperature that settled at 16.8 degrees. It was 4.8 degrees above normal. Shajapur recorded rise of 6.7 degrees Celsius while Ratlam recorded rise of 5.4 degrees Celsius.