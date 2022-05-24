Madhya Pradesh: NIA searches at 11 places in Ratlam

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted searches at 11 places in Ratlam on Monday in connection with the recovery of explosives at Chittorgarh in Rajasthan.

Three accused Zubair, Saifulla Khan and Altamash Khan were arrested along with explosives and other IED making material on March 30 at Wonder Chauraha, Nimbahera of Chittorgarh. An FIR was registered with Nimbahera police station the same day. The case was later taken over by the NIA on April 20.

During the course of investigation, three accused Imran Khan, Aamin Khan and Mohammad Aamin Patel were arrested on April 3. Another accused Mazhar Khan was arrested on April 7.

On Sunday during the searches at the premises of the accused and suspects incriminating material, including electronic devices and documents were seized. Further investigation is on.

Published on: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 01:49 AM IST