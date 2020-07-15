Madhya Pradesh: News of any further lockdown in the state is baseless, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan has termed the news going on in social media about the implementation of lockdown in Madhya Pradesh baseless. Taking to the micro-bloggong site, the CM said, "News is going on various social media that a lockdown is being imposed in Madhya Pradesh since yesterday. This news is completely baseless. No such decision has been taken by the Madhya Pradesh government regarding the lockdown in the state."
In the last 15 days in Madhya Pradesh, cases of corona are increasing. The total number of infected persons has increased to 1,99,977 after 872 new cases were reported within 24 hours. The figure of 20,000 will be crossed today. Of these, 673 people have died and 13,575 patients have become free from infection.
The CM is reviewing the corona cases every day and giving necessary guidelines in this regard after obtaining information from the concerned authorities. In addition, there are disaster management groups at the district and tehsil levels, which include local administrative representatives besides the administrative and police officers concerned. They are taking a decision regarding the ban after closely reviewing local conditions.
