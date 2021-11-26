Madhya Pradesh: Newbie Jat beats 5th seeded in 3-hr long match in knock-offs in State Ranking Tennis Tournament

Bhopal/Vidisha (Madhya Pradesh): The quarter finals of the 2nd Madhya Pradesh State Ranking Tennis Tournament witnessed a three-hour long match played between Vidisha's newbie Pushpendra Singh Jat and fifth seeded Ganesh Swami from Mhow on Thursday.

Jat, surprising everyone, maintained his winning streak at the championship and defeated Swami 6-7,(2)6-3,6-4, at the championship being held his own school, Springfield World School in Vidisha.

The quarter final matches of menís singles too had game-changing performances in last minutes.

Unseeded Naman Bhavsar from Indore beat 3rd seeded Alok Hazare from Betul in a nerve-wrenching match by 6-4, 6-1.

The semifinals will be played on Friday and the championship is scheduled to conclude on Saturday.

Men's Singles (Quarter Final)

Akash Nandwal(Indore) beat Pratyaksh Soni (Khandwa) 6-0,6-1.

Naman Bhavsar (Indore) beat Arun Goswami (Bhopal) 6-0, 6-1.

Ronak Baghbani(Bhopal) beat Alok Hazare (Betul) 6-4, 6-1.

Anmol Yadav (Indore) beat Dharmaraj Sharma (Gwalior) 1-6, 6-4, 6-2.

Under-14 Boys:

Pushpendra Singh Jat (Vidisha) beat Ganesh Swami (Mhow) 6-7,(2)6-3,6-4

Khushveen Jeffrey (Bhopal) beat Trashan Solanki (Indore) 6-0, 6-0.

Vishal Chaudhary (Indore) beat Naman Raghuvanshi (Vidisha) 6-2,7-5.

SuryapratapUmre (Bhopal) beat Arnav Ghadge (Indore) 7-6, (0), 6-7(2) beat (6-3)

Men's Doubles :

Alok Hazare-Ronak Waghbani of Betul beat Yash Kethwas-Sanidhya Chaudhary 6-0,6-0.

Pratyaksh Soni-Arun Goswami beat Pratham Batham-Aakashvi Gaur 6-2,6-3.

Women's Singles:

TasninTayyavi (Indore) beat Shrishti Rana (Bhopal) 8-1,(1).

Vedika Sridhar (Indore) beat Anisha Indoria (Bhopal) 9-1.

Lorraine Jeffrey (Bhopal) beat Wari Patankar (Betul) 9-6.

Published on: Friday, November 26, 2021, 12:07 AM IST