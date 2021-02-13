Madhya Pradesh: New guest faculties are being appointed despite HC restrictions

Bhopal: Complaints of engaging new candidates that did not work as guest faculty in colleges earlier have started coming in. The High Court has dismissed a petition filed by some aspirants who had pleaded that they should be given a chance in colleges. The high court had made it clear that the process started by the department of higher education was exclusively for the guest faculty that had been working for the past several years.

“Despite the high court’s order, some officials from the department of higher education have issued IDs and passwords for choice-filling to candidates who didn’t work as guest faculty earlier,” said whistle-blower Devendra Pratap Singh.

The latest in such cases is the name of Santosh Kumar Kushwaha from Indore. He did not work as guest faculty and was one of those who had filed a petition in the court. However, his name has now appeared in the name of guest faculty for choice-filling.

Till date, about 45 new candidates have been registered in the process of choice-filling. A complaint will be made with the commissioner of higher education and other authorities concerned, said Singh.