Madhya Pradesh: Guest faculty teacher teaches Sanskrit free of cost at government girls’ school in Kukshi

Kukshi: Block education officer Mahesh Chaturvedi has appreciated the work of guest teacher Devendra Kumar Alanse, the head of Atithi Shikshak Sangh, as he has been serving as a guest teacher for the last two years in government girls’ higher secondary school here. He has been teaching Sanskrit free of cost without waiting for orders from state tribal welfare department to continue teaching.

“I am more worried about future of children than my salary. Studies should be conducted properly. I have taken the decision keeping in mind that annual examination is expected to be held in March,” Alanse said.