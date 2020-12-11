Madhya Pradesh: Number of vacant posts for guest faculty not in order on ‘Vimarsh’ portal

BHOPAL: The process for engaging guest faculty in schools across the state has begun but the guest faculty association has charged the school education department with not displaying all vacant posts on their portal.

State president of the Guest Faculty Coordination Committee Sunil Parihar said that orders had been issued for several faculty members, but they were in a fix as the ‘Vimarsh’ portal has not been updated and they were not able to join.

“More than 50% of the vacant posts have been removed from the portal. This is against natural justice as this will leave thousands of guest faculty members without jobs,” said Parihar.