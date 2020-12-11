Madhya Pradesh: Number of vacant posts for guest faculty not in order on ‘Vimarsh’ portal

BHOPAL: The process for engaging guest faculty in schools across the state has begun but the guest faculty association has charged the school education department with not displaying all vacant posts on their portal.
State president of the Guest Faculty Coordination Committee Sunil Parihar said that orders had been issued for several faculty members, but they were in a fix as the ‘Vimarsh’ portal has not been updated and they were not able to join.
“More than 50% of the vacant posts have been removed from the portal. This is against natural justice as this will leave thousands of guest faculty members without jobs,” said Parihar.
He said that the issue was important because about 64 guest faculty members had committed suicide till date. The latest in this series was Bhanwarlal Malviya, who took the extreme step last week. He had worked for five years in Government Middle School, Garoth, in Mandsaur district.
The Guest Faculty Coordination Committee had demanded that the number of vacant posts should be updated on the portal. However, the authorities in the school education department differ. An officer, wishing anonymity, said that all the schools were closed because of the corona pandemic. Now, schools from Classes IX-XII would be opened and a limited number of students would be called to schools. Considering these facts, a good number of guest faculty is being engaged.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)