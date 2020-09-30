Madhya Pradesh: Students discuss development opportunities in Jammu and Kashmir

BHOPAL: Even after 73 years of Independence, few states in the country are still looking for the right approach towards development, says Sambal Jha, a student of MIT Pune.

The above opinion has come up at an Inter college discussion on ‘Does a New Era of Development Await Jammu and Kashmir?’

He further says that there is still time to analyse how effectively the administration is working in J&K.

Similarly, Gautami Nair, a student of Gargi College, University of Delhi expresses her opinion by defining what development is in actual terms for the people of Jammu and Kashmir. She has emphasised on the quest for finding the right path of development.

Nine students have taken part in the discussion. The students are from various universities of Bhopal, Delhi and Pune. Out of these, some participants have emphasised on the need for relying on a sunny side-up approach while others have been highly critical of the way things are happening.

Sudhir Kochar, IAS (Additional Secretary, CM Secretariat) and Shriji Seth (HOD, Political Science, Satya Sai College for Women) have been the key speaker and moderator in the event.

Kochar has suggested the students that they should stop discussing the past of J&K instead they should talk about its future. The department of Humanities, Bhopal School of Social Sciences organised the online discussion recently.