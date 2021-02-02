Madhya Pradesh: National Commission for Protection of Child Right approaches EOW, seek probe in Rs 4.26 crore Take Home Ration scam

BHOPAL: National Commission for Protection of Child Rights has written to the director general of Economic Offences Wing to register a case in collection with Rs 4.26 crore alleged ‘Take Home Ration’ scam, which has surfaced in four districts.

The new exposé comes after coming to fore the sub-standard rice distribution scam in Balaghat and Mandla districts and the ration scam that surfaced in Indore district. NCPCR has brought to light the Take Home Ration (THR) scheme for the Out of School (OoS) adolescent girls in Betul, Gwalior, Dindori and Singrauli districts.

The commission in its letter to DG EOW stated that discrepancies in THR scheme to tune of Rs 117.25 lakh has been detected in Betul district, Rs 128.54 lakh in Gwalior district, Rs 51.04 lakh in Dindori district and Rs 130.02 lakh in Singrauli district.

According to the NPPCR letter, the most shocking fact pertains to Singrauli district, where the number of OoS girls as per WCD in 2018-19 was 53,554, while the figure given by the school education department was nil.