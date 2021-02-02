Madhya Pradesh: BJP seeks Congress leader Kantilal Bhuria's apology over his remark on Ram Mandir funds

Refuting the allegations made by the Congress leader, Madhya Pradesh Protem Speaker Rameshwar Sharma said, "The donations directly go to the bank account of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra."

A controversy erupted after senior Congress leader from Madhya Pradesh Kantilal Bhuria alleged that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members consume alcohol with the donation money collected for Ram Temple construction.

Interacting with media persons at Petlawad, Bhuria said, "BJP leaders collected thousands of crores over the years in the name of Ram Temple construction. Where did that fund go? They collect donations in the day and drink alcohol using the same money at night."