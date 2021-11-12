Madhya Pradesh: Nagrik Upbhokta Manch files petition in HC over Kamla Nehru Hospital fire incident

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Nagrik Upbhokta Manch has filed a petition in the Jabalpur High Court, seeking a court order to maintain fire safety measures in hospitals.

According to the petition filed after a fire incident at Kamla Nehru Hospital in the state capital where five infants lost their lives, such incidents happened earlier too and the high court had issued orders to the state government to ensure the fire safety norms especially at the hospitals.

The orders, however, went unheard, the petitioner Dr PJ Najpande claimed.

In the petition, Najpade informed the court that 14 children had died after a fire broke out in the children's ward at District hospital in 2014. The probe report revealed that there was no proper safety equipment at the hospital, Najpande said.

Talking to journalists, Najpande said that Kamla Nehru Hospital’s incident showed that the government did not take any lesson from Satna Hospital’s incident.

On November 8, a massive fire had broken out in SNCU ward of Kamla Nehru Hospital in which, as administration claimed, five infants died.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Man from Pune held for duping aspiring models with promise of work

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, November 12, 2021, 04:15 PM IST