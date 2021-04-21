Madhya Pradesh: Muslims in Bhopal offer Eidgah for Covid Care Centre

BHOPAL: Muslims from the Mandideep area in Raisen district have offered the Eidgah premises to the district administration to develop a Covid Care Centre.

ìNot only Eidgah, but we have also offered one more place near the graveyard that has shade, as well, to the district administration to use it to combat corona,î said Haji Sohail Khan.

The five-acre Eidgah can easily be used for a 100-bed Covid Care Centre. Another place that is adjacent to the graveyard is a covered space and it can accommodate about 60 beds, said Sohail. He said that a team of more than three dozen volunteers is also ready to serve at the centres developed by the district administration. It is up to the district administrationóthey can use the space as a Covid Care Centre, as a vaccination centre or for any work that the district administration deems fit to combat the Covid pandemic.

Appreciating the initiative, collector of Raisen Umashankar Bhargava said that he had added the space to his list and would inform them when the space was needed.