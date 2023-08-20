 Madhya Pradesh: Muslim Women Welcome Sadhi Saraswati By Showering Flowers On Her As Sneh Yatra Reaches Ganj Basoda
Madhya Pradesh: Muslim Women Welcome Sadhi Saraswati By Showering Flowers On Her As Sneh Yatra Reaches Ganj Basoda

Head of the Muslim samaj, Musheer Khan gifted shawls and fruits to Sadhvi Saraswati to felicitate her upon her arrival in the town.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, August 20, 2023, 08:13 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Ganj Basoda (Madhya Pradesh): The saying “Unity in diversity” got real as Muslim women showered flowers on Sadhvi Satyavratanand Saraswati, who was leading the Sneh Yatra. The religious procession reached the Dabra village of Ganj Basoda on Sunday, where they received the honours. Head of the Muslim samaj, Musheer Khan gifted shawls and fruits to Sadhvi Saraswati to felicitate her upon her arrival in the town.

During her address to the residents of Dabra village, Sadhvi Saraswati said that despite being a population of 140 crores, we are not able to bag even 40 medals in Olympics, reason being, we are still chasing international games like cricket. Furthermore, she emphasized that the patriotism, cultural values and morals should be ingrained into the children and youth of today. She also said that all of us will have to promote the national games of the country.

Senior leader of the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP), Rituz Elia said that the Sneh Yatra is a unique initiative, which has been carried out for the first time in the country. On the occasion, members of the Jan Abhiyaan Parishad, such as Mamta Rathore, Devendra Sahu, Uma Choubey, Neetu Rai and others were also present.

