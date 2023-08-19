MP: District Panchayat Head Reviews Work Of Power Department In Ganj Basoda

Representative Image

Ganj Basoda (Madhya Pradesh): Chairperson of the district Panchayat Geeta Kailash Raghuwanshi reviewed the work of the electricity department at a meeting with power officials on Saturday.

General Manager of the electricity department Sunil Khare said the new power cables in all the villages under five assembly constituencies would be changed by February 21, 2025.

Apart from that, big transformers will be installed at different sub-stations and the overloaded transformers upgraded, Khare said.

The members of Janpad expressed resentment, since the people’s representatives were not called to schools at the time of distribution of uniforms among children.

The members also expressed unhappiness for not calling them to the functions held for performing Bhoomipujan of various development projects.

Students informed about rights, duties

A legal literacy camp was held on the premises of the Model School under Legal Services Samiti.

Justice Krishna Barar who was the chief guest at the camp spoke about the child labour laws and rights and duties provided by the Constitution.

Lawyer of Legal Services Samiti Rajesh Saxena, principal of the school TD Verma, social worker Sunil Babu Pingle and others were present at the camp.

Justice Barar and others were gifted saplings of various plants.

Justice Barar informed the students about the rights and duties provided by the Constitution to the citizens of the country.

He urged the students to enhance their knowledge and take part in social activities to build a bright future.

Justice Barar further said that one must educate oneself before eradicating superstitions from the society and make others aware about it.

