 Madhya Pradesh: Muslim Cleric Asks His Community To Keep Off Garba
PTIUpdated: Sunday, October 06, 2024, 07:59 PM IST
article-image

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): A Muslim cleric in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam city has appealed to his community members to stay away from garba (folk dance) events during the ongoing Navratri festival, stating that it goes against their faith.

"I request Muslim young people, mothers, sisters and daughters not to visit fairs and watch garba events. Instead, I call upon you to stay at home keeping in mind the situation," said 'Shahar Qazi' (city Muslim chief cleric) Syed Ahmed Ali in a written message to his community.

Such activities are forbidden in Islam, he said.

The cleric told PTI on Sunday that he made the request "keeping in mind the current situation".

article-image

In Ratlam city, the organisers of many garba events have banned the entry of non-Hindus at their venues. They have also put up banners at entry points conveying the decision.

Meanwhile, several women police personnel on two-wheelers have been patrolling the areas around garba venues to ensure incident-free Navratri celebrations, a senior official said.

article-image

Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar said that teams, each with 25 policewomen on scooters, are keeping an eye on garba pandals from 7 pm to 1 am in the district.

Earlier, a BJP leader had sparked a row after he requested organisers to make people do "aachman" or sip cow urine before letting them in garba pandals, arguing that a Hindu can never refuse this ritual. 

