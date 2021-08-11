Madhya Pradesh: Tune of sarangi, songs drench Wednesday evening

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): K Vani Rao, Shiraj Hussain Khan and Sharan Khan from Bhopal presented classical songs and a sarangi recital on Wednesday.

It was a part of the ongoing online series ‘Gamak,’ organised by Madhya Pradesh Culture Department in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The event began with the performance of Rao who presented songs ‘Kahe mo mann Bhave …,’ Nahi bolungi …,’ and Shiv Bhajan ‘Japat naan shiv-shiv…’ in raag ‘Suddh Sarang’ in vilambit ek and drut teen taal. Ashish Upadhyay accompaine her on tabla and K Damodar Rao on harmonium.

