 Madhya Pradesh: Murder accused sentenced to life imprisonment, court imposes penalty of Rs 15k in Narmadapuram
Madhya Pradesh: Murder accused sentenced to life imprisonment, court imposes penalty of Rs 15k in Narmadapuram

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, March 15, 2023, 10:26 PM IST
Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): The district court of Narmadapuram has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for murdering his driver back in February 2022, official sources said.

District prosecution officer, Rajkumar Nema said that the accused is a doctor by profession.

Nema told the media that the complainant, Laxminarayan had approached the Kotwali police of Narmadapuram on February 5, 2019, stating that his son Virendra Pachauri used to work as a driver at the house of Dr Sunil Mantri, who had not returned home from the past 24 hours. His phone was not reachable too, as alleged by Laxminarayan.

The Kotwali police raided the doctor’s house, where they discovered the beheaded body of Pachauri, which had been immersed into a drum containing acid by him. The police immediately took Dr Mantri into custody, who was produced in the court recently.

After listening to the statements given by as many as 25 witnesses and connecting all the dots, Dr Mantri was pronounced guilty by the court, under Section 302 and 201 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The court sentenced Mantri to life imprisonment and also levied a fine of Rs 15 thousand on him.

