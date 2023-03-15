 Madhya Pradesh: Man held for stealing Cash, jewellery worth Rs 33 lakh from bus in Narmadapuram
FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, March 15, 2023, 10:23 PM IST
Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): The Makhan Nagar police claimed to have worked out a case in which thieves made off with cash and jewellery worth Rs 33 lakh, official sources said on Wednesday.

Police station in-charge Praveen Kumar said Kanhaiyalal Agarwal, a resident of Gadarwara, was going from Jabalpur to Bhopal on a bus on February 19.

When the bus stopped near a roadside motel under Makhan Nagar police station, Agarwal got down from it to ease himself.

Nevertheless, as he returned to the bus, he did not find the bag containing Rs 23 lakh and ornaments worth Rs 10 lakh.

A police team was set up to search for the culprits. The team went to Itarsi, Bhopal, Kesla, Pathrota, Salkanpur, Khategaon, Dewas and Indore with the help of CCTV footage.

The team also reached the Manawar area under Dharampuri, district Dhar. During the probe, the police came to know that a car was following the bus by which Agarwal was travelling.

The car was also seen in the Manawar area. During the inquiry police came to know that a man Habib, resident of PagaraPhata, Dharampuri, Dhar district, had gone to Narmadapuram by a white car.

It was the same vehicle as was following the bus that Agarwal had boarded. When the police questioned Habib, he confessed to have stolen the cash and ornaments.

The police sent Habib to jail and are searching for his chums.

