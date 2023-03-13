Madhya Pradesh: SDMs told to review wheat procurement preparations in Narmadapuram

Representative Image |

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Neeraj Kumar Singh has said wheat procurement will start from March 25 in the district and continue till May 10.

At the time-limit meeting on Monday, Singh told the sub-divisional magistrates (SDMs) that booking of slots for wheat procurement would begin from March 21.

He directed SDMs to review the preparations, fix the procurement centres and put up the proposal within three days.

He directed the officials to set up procurement centres on the amount of wheat to be procured and that farmers should be provided with all facilities.

The SDMs should inspect the godowns and send their reports and ensure that the godowns are not filled with any items, Singh said.

All Tehsilders should certify registration of wheat as early as possible, Singh said, adding that negligence in work will not be tolerated.

He also said that the officials should take stringent action against those who burnt stubbles and identify fire brigades and keep all fire engines in order.

Fair price shops should be set up in Panchayat, he said, adding that the officials should work to deal with the water problems in Magaria and Markadhana villages.

The chief municipal officers were asked to see that all drains are regularly cleaned up.

He also told the officials to remove illegal construction to avoid water logging.

The collector directed the officials to speed up the construction of airstrips in Pachmarhi.