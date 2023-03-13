 Madhya Pradesh: Five goons enter Sarpanch’s house, beat up kin, damage properties in Narmadapuram
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: Five goons enter Sarpanch’s house, beat up kin, damage properties in Narmadapuram

Madhya Pradesh: Five goons enter Sarpanch’s house, beat up kin, damage properties in Narmadapuram

On getting information, the police rushed to the spot, but the culprits had run away.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, March 13, 2023, 10:12 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Five people beat up Sarpanch in Suakhedi village, Makhan Nagar, on Sunday and damaged properties in his house, the police said.

According to reports, the incident took place because of an old enmity over elections.

On getting information, the police rushed to the spot, but the culprits had run away.

The police registered an FIR against five persons on the complaints of Sarpanch’s wife.

According to the police, the complainant Pooja, wife of Anil Kahar, is a resident of Suakhedi. Anil is the Sarpanch in Suakhedi.

The accused are Manoj Yadav, Brajesh Yadav, Gaurav Baliram Yadav, Saurabh Baliram Yadav and Sachin Nemichand Yadav, all residents of Suakhedi.

The incident took place because of an old enmity over Panchayat elections eight months ago.

Town inspector of Makhan Nagar, Praveen Kumre, said five persons had entered the house of the Sarpanch, beat him and his family members.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Five vehicles running without permit seized in Narmadapuram
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mass suicide: 32 dead in five year in Madhya Pradesh, home minister Narottam Mishra tells Assembly

Mass suicide: 32 dead in five year in Madhya Pradesh, home minister Narottam Mishra tells Assembly

Bhopal: Five-day training session for women scientists begins at IIFM

Bhopal: Five-day training session for women scientists begins at IIFM

Madhya Pradesh: Youths, cops collect funds for wedding of poor woman in Narmadapuram

Madhya Pradesh: Youths, cops collect funds for wedding of poor woman in Narmadapuram

Madhya Pradesh: Teacher, minor boy shot at injured in two incidents in Morena

Madhya Pradesh: Teacher, minor boy shot at injured in two incidents in Morena

Madhya Pradesh: SDMs told to review wheat procurement preparations in Narmadapuram

Madhya Pradesh: SDMs told to review wheat procurement preparations in Narmadapuram