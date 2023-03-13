Madhya Pradesh: Five goons enter Sarpanch’s house, beat up kin, damage properties in Narmadapuram

Representative Image

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Five people beat up Sarpanch in Suakhedi village, Makhan Nagar, on Sunday and damaged properties in his house, the police said.

According to reports, the incident took place because of an old enmity over elections.

On getting information, the police rushed to the spot, but the culprits had run away.

The police registered an FIR against five persons on the complaints of Sarpanch’s wife.

According to the police, the complainant Pooja, wife of Anil Kahar, is a resident of Suakhedi. Anil is the Sarpanch in Suakhedi.

The accused are Manoj Yadav, Brajesh Yadav, Gaurav Baliram Yadav, Saurabh Baliram Yadav and Sachin Nemichand Yadav, all residents of Suakhedi.

The incident took place because of an old enmity over Panchayat elections eight months ago.

Town inspector of Makhan Nagar, Praveen Kumre, said five persons had entered the house of the Sarpanch, beat him and his family members.

