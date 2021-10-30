Madhya Pradesh: Multai karateka team shines in Chhindwara

Multai (Madhya Pradesh): Karatekas from Multai city have excelled in a divisional-level competition from October 26 to 28 in Chhindwara.

The karate team from Multai became overall champion in the competition held by the Karate Association of India.

Black Belt Dan Mrityunjay Patel and Black Belt Surya Patel coached 16 players who have won 16 gold medals and six silver medals.

They are Niksha Agarwal, Tulsi Patwa, Divya Pawar, Pihu Pawar, Mauryashri Barange, Ashwini Barange, Disha Barange, Ujjawal Patwa, Manas Khandelwal, Manas Chandel and Mohammed Sad have performed well.

All these players take part in the state-level tournament to be held in November.

These karatekas have been given warm reception after their arrival in Bhopal.

Lions Club distributes sweets among poor

The members of Lions Club reached the houses of the poor and distributed sweets, health tonic, medicines and other items among them on Saturday.

Deepesh Bothra of the Lions Club said that the organisation distributes sweets and other items among the poor. As part of the scheme, the organisation identified 45 families and distributed gifts among 25 families. President of Lions Club Ravi Khare, secretary Ashwin Dhote, Mahesh Nayak, Deepesh Bothra and others were present.

