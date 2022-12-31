Madhya Pradesh: MP/MLA court gives 3 years’ jail term to Congress leader, 6 others in Gwalior

Representative Image | Pixabay

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A special MP/MLA court has sentenced a Congress leader and former minister Bhagwan Singh Yadav to three years’ imprisonment in a 24-year-old corruption case and imposed a fine of Rs 15,000 on him.

Six persons have been convicted in the case and two were acquitted, according to official sources.

According to sources, an official of a bank Satish Sharma had complained to the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) that a women’s cooperative body was given order for supplying stationery items worth Rs 4 lakh on October 27, 1988 without completing formalities.

After an inquiry, EOW registered an FIR against former Bhagwan Singh and nine others in 2009.

The money for the stationery items was transferred to the account of a former employee of the bank Ishan Awasthi. Yadav, who was also the former chairman of the district cooperative and its former manager DK Jain have been awarded three years’ imprisonment.

