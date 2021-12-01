Madhya Pradesh: MPHRC seeks norms for ex-gratia payment

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission has asked the chief secretary and Bhopal district collector Bhopal to provide norms for giving ex-gratia amount, said officials here on Wednesday.

Six children had died in fire that broke out in Kamla Nehru hospital in the paediatric ward (Hamidia hospital premises) last month. The officials informed that one daughter of Ankush Yadav died on the same day of the incident and the second daughter died later.

Ankush Yadav's wife Rachna was blessed with twin daughters who were underweight. They were admitted in the ward for the treatment. Ankush had got the ex-gratia amount of first baby but did not get it for second baby.

Ankush had filed the complaint with collector for non-payment of ex-gratia amount. Acting on the complaint, the additional district collector forwarded the proposal to SDM for the further action.

The statements of Ankush have been recorded and the proposal has been prepared for the payment to the collector. The commission has asked CS, commissioner, collector to submit the detailed report.

The commission has asked them about the guideline of providing the ex-gratia amount. It is also asked them how much amount should be recommended for payment to the affected family. And if the administration fails to present the guideline, then the commission will recommend on its own.

Published on: Wednesday, December 01, 2021, 11:05 PM IST