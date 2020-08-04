Madhya Pradesh: MP Tourism Board launches campaign for monsoon tourism in buffer zones

Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board has launched #BufferMeinSafar campaign to attract tourists to its national parks and wildlife sanctuaries in monsoon, said an official on Tuesday.

While core areas are closed between July and September due to the rains, buffer areas of forests, wildlife parks and sanctuaries remain open for exploration and offer several activities like safaris, bird-watching etc, a MPTB release said.

Besides the thrill of spotting various species in the buffer zones, the different hues of green cover is a feast for the eyes, it said.

MP tourism aims to bring back confidence in the sector by creating specially designed tour packages, including short road itineraries mainly for 2-3 nights, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the release added.

MP has six tiger reserves, namely Bandhavgarh, Kanha, Pench, Panna, Satpura and Sanjay Dubri, along with 11 national parks and 24 wildlife sanctuaries such as Ratapani Wildlife Sanctuary and Chambal Ghariyal Sanctuary.

It is famed as the 'tiger state' of the country due to the presence of 526 tigers.