Madhya Pradesh: MP team row to victory, secures second position with six medals

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh rowing team stood second with six medals at the 42nd Junior National Rowing Championship held in Hyderabad from December 13 to 18. The Madhya Pradesh rowers won two gold, two silver, and two bronze medals, in their respective rowing events. The athlete from the Madhya Pradesh State Academy participated in different individual and team events in the junior national tournament. The 42nd Junior National Rowing Championship will consist of the following events, single scull, double scull, coxless pair, coxless four, and coxed eight in both men’s and women’s categories.

MP State Sports Academy chief instructor water sports (Rowing) Captain Dalbir Singh Rathore informed that MP Academy rower Monika Bhadoria won a gold medal in her respective rowing event. Madhya Pradesh rower Kunwar Yogesh Singh won two medals, including one gold and one silver. Similarly, rower Gopal Thakur won two medals, one gold and one silver, in his respective events. By winning a total of six medals in different events, rowers from the Madhya Pradesh State Water Sports Academy (Rowing) secured the 2nd overall position at the 42nd Junior National Rowing Championship.