Madhya Pradesh: Morena Receives Heavy Rainfall | FP Photo

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): The district experienced a heavy rainfall accompanied by icy winds on Monday. The farmers called the rain that continued for one hour in the morning as boon for crops.But it brought down the temperature by several degrees Celsius.

They also said it would delay the sowing of wheat. The weather office predicted that the inclement weather will continue for several days because of western disturbances. Although the sun emerged for a while in the morning and at the noon, yet it could not provide any relief from cold, so the people had to arrange for bonfires to keep the cold at bay.

The roads wore a deserted look and people preferred to remain indoors. The rain may have intensified chilliness, but it will bebeneficial to crops, as it is going help the farmer to save expenses on irrigation. Because of the rain, day and night temperatures have declined.

A farmer Balveer Singh Kushwaha, resident of Kushilal Ka Pura Piparsewa, said the rain would help all kinds of crop. On the other hand, a farmer from Devri, ShyammohanDandotiya, said the rain would help mustard and gram crops, but the farmers have to wait for sowing wheat.

The villagers had to arrange for bonfires to keep the impact of chilly winds at bay.

Sarnath-Durg Express May Be Cancelled

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): The Sarnath Express running between Durg and Chhapra may be cancelled because of heavy fog. The railway officials feel that there will be heavy fog in the coming days, which will intensify cold.

The railway officials started issuing orders cancelling several trains because of fog in the coming days, and the Durg-Sarnath Express is one of them. The services of this train may remain suspended till February next year.