Madhya Pradesh: More Changes In State Bureaucracy Likely, Major Reshuffle In The Offing

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Changes in the state bureaucracy have started taking place from the Chief Minister's Secretariat immediately after the Election Commission lifted the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

The appointment of an Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) and a Principal Secretary to the CM's Secretariat indicated that the position of other officers may also be reshuffled. More changes are likely in CM's Secretariat.

ACS, PS and secretary-rank officers may be given fresh postings. Many officers, posted in different departments before Mohan Yadav took over as Chief Minister, will be shifted.

Likewise, the departments of a few officers, posted recently, are likely changed.

ACS of health department Mohd Suleman, ACS (higher education) KC Gupta, PS (school education) Rashmi Arun Shami, PS (tourism and culture) Shivshekhar Shukla, PS (home) Sanjay Dubey, chief electoral officer Anupam Rajan, PS (horticulture) Sukhveer Singh, commissioner of Bhopal and Hoshangabad division Pawan Sharma, commissioner of Gwalior Sudam Khade, CEO of RRDA Tanvi Sundriyal and many other officers may be transferred.

Apart from these officers, the government is getting ready to transfer the collectors and superintendents of police of many districts. Now, it is sure that the touches of Rajesh Rajora will be seen in the list of transfer of officer. Collectors of several districts were changed before the Lok Sabha election.

Now, they may be transferred on the basis of their performance. The collectors, posted before the assembly election, may also get fresh postings.