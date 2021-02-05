Madhya Pradesh: Mop-up vaccination round for health care workers in five districts

BHOPAL: The mop-up round for healthcare workers (HCWs) continued in five districts —Bhopal, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Sehore and Shajapur — on Friday. These districts had missed the second day’s vaccination in the mop-up round on Thursday when the entire state had the vaccination programme.

Even the timing for the vaccination programme was increased up to 10.00pm to cover more HCWs. The mop-up round of vaccination is being carried on before the frontline workers’ (FLWs’) vaccination programme.

State immunization officer Dr Santosh Shukla got a dose of corona vaccine, too. In Bhopal, vaccination continued in select private hospitals for healthcare workers (HCWs). So far, Madhya Pradesh has already recorded 339,771, while the target is of 4.17 lakh in the state. Vaccination will continue on Saturday, too.