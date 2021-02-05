Madhya Pradesh: Mop-up vaccination round for health care workers in five districts

BHOPAL: The mop-up round for healthcare workers (HCWs) continued in five districts —Bhopal, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Sehore and Shajapur — on Friday. These districts had missed the second day’s vaccination in the mop-up round on Thursday when the entire state had the vaccination programme.
Even the timing for the vaccination programme was increased up to 10.00pm to cover more HCWs. The mop-up round of vaccination is being carried on before the frontline workers’ (FLWs’) vaccination programme.
State immunization officer Dr Santosh Shukla got a dose of corona vaccine, too. In Bhopal, vaccination continued in select private hospitals for healthcare workers (HCWs). So far, Madhya Pradesh has already recorded 339,771, while the target is of 4.17 lakh in the state. Vaccination will continue on Saturday, too.
State immunization officer Dr Shukla said, “Today, vaccination was carried out at select districts which had missed the mop-up round. Even the timing has been increased for convenience of HCWs. In Bhopal, these facilities have been provided in a few private hospitals. I’ve also received a dose of the vaccine today.”
He further said, “The mop-up operation has got a tremendous response and we’ve already crossed 3.39 lakh now, which is a much better performance in Madhya Pradesh ,” says Dr Shukla. “The reason for the 60 per cent rate of inoculation among health workers was due to many of them opting out because of allergies, pregnancies, serious illnesses and/or because they were lactating mothers. “The SMSes to Class IV staff was not clear to some of them. Now, we’ve rectified this by verbally contacting the staff,” he said.
0.9 per cent corona-positive rate: Besides, Madhya Pradesh recorded 0.9 per cent corona-positive rate while reporting 162 corona-positive patients. The tally went up to 256,017 and toll to 3,819.