Madhya Pradesh: Money pours in minister’s house, says PWD minister Gopal Bhargava’s son Abhishek

There is no end in sight to controversial statements in the run-up to by-elections.

The statement of the son of PWD Minister Gopal Bhargava has sent the BJP into a tizzy.

Former vice president of Yuva Morcha, Abhishek Bhargava, told a gathering in Surkhi – from where BJP candidate Govind Singh Rajput is contesting elections –that a minister does leave a post for money.

Money pours in the house of a minister, Abhishek said at a public meeting, adding that, it depends on the minister concerned whether he should keep it or distribute it.

Abhishek wanted to say Rajput has defected to the BJP not for money. Yet, his statement has kicked up a controversy.

The Congress has become more aggressive after Abhishek’s statement.

Congress spokesperson Bhupendra Gupta said the ministers in the BJP government appropriated a huge amount of money.

The minister’s son knows about it, so he has made the above statement, he said.

Nevertheless, nobody in the BJP was ready to make any comments on the issue.

Had Nath offended Imarti Devi in Morena, he would have been done away with: Dandotia

BJP candidate from Dimni, Girraj Dandotia, has also kicked up a row by giving a controversial statement.

Dandotia said at a meeting in Dimni constituency on Thursday that Kamal Nath had offended Imarti Devi in Dabra.

Had Nath made such statement done in Bhind or Morena he would have been polished off, Dandotia said.

When Dandotia made that statement, Jyotiraditya Scindia was present on the stage.

Nath called minister for Women and Child Development Department Imarti Devi as ‘item’ which has spawned resentment in the Gwalior-Chambal region.

The Congress is preparing to complain to the Election Commission.