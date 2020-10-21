Madhya Pradesh Bypolls: BJP contesting Congress’s Hindutva face at Bada Malhera

Bada Malhera constituency in Chhatarpur district became the high profile seat in 2003 when BJP firebrand leader Uma Bharti contested from there and went on to become the chief minister later.

The eyes are again on the constituency as Congress has pitted saffron-clad Sadhvi Ramsiya Bharti in the electoral fray to face Pradyuman Singh Lodhi , who this time is contesting on BJP ticket. The seat again made the headlines after the elected Congress MLA Pradyuman Singh Lodhi quit the party to join BJP leaving the seat vacant. Now, the voters of the constituency will again elect their representative on November 3.

Congress has won Bada Malhera seat four times and is quite hopeful to repeat its win in the ensuing bypolls. In the 2018 elections, Bada Malhara recorded a voter turnout of 71.57 per cent. In 2013 the turnout was 68.38 percent, and in 2008 it was 66.9%.

Of the 14 elections held in the constituency, BJP came victorious six times and Congress four, while Janta Party, CPI , BJSP and Independent each represented the seat once in the Assembly .

The Congress candidate secured the seat in 1993 and 2018 defeating the BJP.

In the by-elections of 2006, the BJP candidate Kapor Chand Ghuwara was elected to the Assembly, in 1980 he had contested the seat on CPI ticket and won the election.

In 2008 assembly elections Rekha Yadav was elected as a MLA from Bada Malhera seat. She had contested on Bharatiya Janshakti Party ticket, the party founded by ex-CM Uma Bharti. The party had sent five MLAs to the Vidhan Sabha in 2008. Bada Malhara is a state Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency and is part of Damoh Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. Bada Malhera falls in Chhatarpur district and Vindhya Pradesh region of the state. It is categorised as a rural seat.

As from a constituency of Vindhya Pradesh in the elections of 1951, the Congress candidate Basant Lal won the election

Year- Winner Candidates Name- Gender- Party

1962- Hans Raj- M- INC

1967- G. S. J. Deo- M- IND

1972- Dashrath- M- INC

1977- Jang Bahadur Singh- M- JNP

1980- Kapurchand Pyarelal- M- CPI

1985- Shivraj Bhaiya- M- BJP

1990- Ashok Kumar- M- BJP

1993- Uma Yadav - F- INC

1998- Swami Prasad Lodhi -M- BJP

2003- Uma Bharti- F- BJP

2006- Kapor Chand Ghuwara (by election)- M- BJP

2008- Rekha Yadav - F- BJSH

2013- Rekha Yadav- F- BJP

2018- Kunwar Pradyumna Singh Lodhi (Munna Bhaiya)- M- INC