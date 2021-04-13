Madhya Pradesh: Mohalla bodies should urge people to stay indoors for 15 days, says Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

BHOPAL: The corona curfew may continue for a few days more because of the rising number of patients. At a press conference on Tuesday, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan sought the help of social and voluntary organisations to arrest the spread of coronavirus. He appealed to the residents’ associations and mohalla samitis (area committees) to encourage people to stay indoors for another 15 days.

“If anyone needs any essential goods, the members of the committees should distribute such items,” Chouhan said. He said an awareness campaign should be launched at every level because the way the infection was spreading was unexpected.

Chouhan also said that the government was doing its work, but corona could be controlled only with the people’s cooperation. He said he would appeal to social organisations to run corona care units. He said that the social and voluntary organisations should help the government, and that training for corona volunteers was going on.