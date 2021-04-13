Madhya Pradesh: Mohalla bodies should urge people to stay indoors for 15 days, says Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

BHOPAL: The corona curfew may continue for a few days more because of the rising number of patients. At a press conference on Tuesday, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan sought the help of social and voluntary organisations to arrest the spread of coronavirus. He appealed to the residents’ associations and mohalla samitis (area committees) to encourage people to stay indoors for another 15 days.
“If anyone needs any essential goods, the members of the committees should distribute such items,” Chouhan said. He said an awareness campaign should be launched at every level because the way the infection was spreading was unexpected.
Chouhan also said that the government was doing its work, but corona could be controlled only with the people’s cooperation. He said he would appeal to social organisations to run corona care units. He said that the social and voluntary organisations should help the government, and that training for corona volunteers was going on.
The chief minister said there were 31,000 units of Remdesivir injection and 10,000 more units would be available by April 16. The tankers containing oxygen would move under police protection so that there may not be any delay, Chouhan said. He added that efforts were being made to get more tankers.
According to Chouhan, beds are always available, but, as oxygen is very essential, the government is paying attention to make it available. The empty beds in AIIMS, Bhopal, were reserved for corona patients and discussions about this had been held with Delhi, Chouhan said. He also spoke to the collectors of 34 districts over phone to get feedback on the situation arising out of the pandemic.
Medical staff’s retirement to be extended
Chief Minister Chouhan directed the officials that the medical staff’s retirement should be extended
He said the retired medical staff wishing to work should be engaged on contract
He also said there should be sufficient staff in hospitals and those suffering from cough and cold should be given medicines
Chouhan directed the officials to ensure availability of oxygen in every hospital