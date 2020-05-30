Madhya Pradesh: The name 'Modi' has a mantra, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

The Modi government paved a 1 year path of its Modi 2.0 government in the Centre after winning the second term during the last year's Lok Sabha polls. Going down the memory lane, many BJP leaders showed the graph of the Modi 2.0 governance and brought to fore the ideologies, principles and the challenges met in coming so far.

Union Home minister Amit Shah lauded the Modi 2.0 Government and congratulated PM on his successful completion of 1 year of his second tenure. He hailed the bold steps taken by PM Modi for the betterment of the nation. In his tweet he says, "Modi ji has not only rectified many historical mistakes during these six years, but has also laid the foundation of a self-reliant India moving on the development path by bridging the gap of 6 decades. This 6-year term is an unprecedented example of parallel coordination of 'poor welfare and reform."