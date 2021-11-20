Madhya Pradesh: MNREGA park set up to display work

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): A Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Act (MNREGA) park is being constructed in a spread of 28 acres at Bhaukhedi village in Ichhawar Janapad Panchayat to display all the work that in done under the programme.

The park would comprise cowshed, pasture development, rural drinking water programme Nirmal Neer, pond construction, lake for fisheries, community plantation, community nutrition garden (Poshan Vatika), Tulsi Kanan, CIF Bhawan and community sanitation complex.

The park is being built like a demonstration centre with a motive to put up all the work being done under MNREGA at one place and to strengthen livelihood through self-help groups.

MNREGA commissioner Sufiya Farooqui Wali inspected the construction work.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Police looking for online buyers of button knives in Jabalpur

Published on: Saturday, November 20, 2021, 12:19 AM IST