Madhya Pradesh: MLA Hardeep Singh Dang’s letter was a statement not resignation, says Digvijaya Singh

BHOPAL: The letter MLA Hardeep Singh Dang handed over was not his resignation but a statement, claimed former chief minister Digivijaya Singh. The senior Congress leader said there was no threat to the ruling government in Madhya Pradesh and it would to complete its full term.

On Thursday the MLA Dang had forwarded the ‘resignation’ to the speaker and the CM. Since then the issue has erupted controversy in the political arenas.

Congress veteran accused BJP leaders of being involved in the alleged attempt to poach MLAs to pull down the Kamal Nath-led government in the state.

He claimed that in last 15 years the BJP leaders amassed huge amount of black money and now the investigating agencies like EOW and others have started registering the case into scams occurred during previous government regime.

Now fearing the power of law, the BJP leaders are trying to topple the government, said Singh. BJP’s operation Money Back had failed and it’s not operation Lotus, said the Congress veteran.

Singh said that CM Kamal Nath should expand the cabinet but it should be done after the budget session.

Talking about MLA Sanjay Pathak, Singh said Sanjay’s father was a Congress minister but now he has forgotten his father’s ideology and earned huge amount of money.