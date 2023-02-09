e-Paper Get App
Madhya Pradesh: Missing girl found with her boyfriend in Narmadapuram

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, February 09, 2023, 11:07 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image
Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): A young girl went missing from the old forest house in Jhallai village under Kesla police station, but she was found with her boyfriend in Mandideep, the police said.

The father of the girl informed the police on February 2 that his daughter had gone missing. He also complained to the Kesla police on February 8 that she had been raped and murdered and that deputy ranger Rajendra Mishra was involved in it.

The incident kicked up a row. The tribal people threatened to launch an agitation against the forest official.

On getting information, superintendent of police Gurkaran Singh formed a team under the in-charge of Kesla police station Ashish Singh Pawar.

The team began to search for the missing woman and found her with her boyfriend at Mandideep.

The girl told the police that she was 19-year-old and studied up to class 12. She eloped with her boyfriend on her own, the girl said, adding that she married her boyfriend at a temple.

The girl said Mishra had nothing to do with the matter. She also said the allegations made by her father against Mishra were baseless.

