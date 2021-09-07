Madhya Pradesh: Mirchi Baba receives death threat over phone call, case registered against unknown

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Gola Ka Mandir police on Tuesday registered a case against an unknown person for allegedly threatening Mirchi Baba alias Vairagya Nand Giri Saraswati over the phone.

Mirchi Baba on Tuesday lodged a complaint in the Gola ka Mandir that few miscreants gave him death threats over the phone. The police have registered a case against unknown person under sections 506 and 507 of IPC.

The incident was reported on Tuesday when Mirchi Baba alias 1008 Mahamandaleshwar Vairagya Nand Saraswati had come to Govardhan Colony. He received a call from an unknown miscreant who began to threaten him fiercely.

Baba immediately complained to the Gola ka Mandir police.

The police, however, assume that the calls were made in wake of some attack on Mirchi Baba.

The police have launched a search operation by keeping the number on surveillance.

Earlier, Mirchi Baba was attacked by some people late at night. Later on August 1, Pradeep Ravi Balram and Kuldeep were arrested in the case.

Not to be mentioned, Mirchi Baba is said to be close to Congress leader Digvijay Singh. He had claimed the victory of Digvijay Singh in the last Lok Sabha elections and said that if his claim turns out to be false, he would take Agni Samadhi.

Published on: Tuesday, September 07, 2021, 01:14 PM IST