Madhya Pradesh: Minor girl raped in Betul; accused on the run

ANIUpdated: Tuesday, January 03, 2023, 11:24 AM IST
Representative Image
Betul (Madhya Pradesh): A middle-aged man allegedly raped a minor girl in Azad ward under Kotwali police station area in Madhya Pradesh's Betul district on Monday, the police said.

After the incident, angry youths set fire to a four-wheeler vehicle which led to a tense situation in the area.

On getting information about the incident, the police rushed to the spot and dispersed the crowd.

The fire brigade was called and brought the fire under control.

Betul Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Neeraj Soni said, "A complaint was registered about a middle-aged man raping a minor girl on Monday evening. Acting on the complaint, an FIR was registered under section 376 (rape) of the IPC and POCSO act. The police team started a search operation to nab the accused."

"After the incident, there was anger among the youth. They tried to burn a car but it was immediately brought under control. The police, however, pacified the situation and brought it under control. The police have also identified the youth who created nuisance and efforts were on to round them up," ASP Soni added.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Madhya Pradesh: Minor girl raped in Betul; accused on the run

WATCH: Congress MLA fires gun in the air during New Year party; booked after video goes viral

Bhopal: Dense fog envelops City, many flights diverted

Bhopal: Social media buddy makes off with woman's phone on pretext of making call

Bhopal: Minor raped in cowshed, accused arrested