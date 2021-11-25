Madhya Pradesh: Minor girl kills her baby born after rape

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A minor girl failing to endure social stigma polished off her baby born after rape in Damoh, sources said on Thursday.

The incident was reported in the Tendukheda area of the district, sources said.

According to reports, the girl, 15, was raped by a 17-year-old boy in January this year. The incident came to light after she fell unconscious and approached a doctor.

She lodged a police complaint. The police arrested the accused and sent to juvenile home.

On October 16, she was admitted to Damoh district hospital, where she gave birth to a baby. She along with her baby was discharged from hospital on November 6.

Sub-divisional Officer of Police (SDOP), Ashok Chourasiya said that the girl took her baby to a hospital in Tendukheda on November 10. “At hospital, the doctor declared the baby dead. Later, an autopsy was conducted. The post-mortem report revealed that the baby was strangled to death,” he said.

He added that the mother of the baby was detained and interrogated. “She confessed to have killed her son,” he said, adding that she was produced before juvenile justice court and later sent to Woman Reformed Home.

Published on: Thursday, November 25, 2021, 05:09 PM IST