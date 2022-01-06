Madhya Pradesh minister Tulsi Silawat warns officials of legal action if payment made in advance in projects

BHOPAL: Water resources minister Tulsi Silawat has warned the officers for legal action if payment was made in advance in any water project in the state. He was addressing a review meeting regarding water projects at Mantralaya on Thursday.

Instructions were given to immediately start the process of removal of encroachments from all the irrigation canals of Bhopal division and encroachments around the canals of Kaliasot dam.

He directed officials to deposit balance amount in the bank accounts of farmers whose land have been acquired. He said that the work of under construction Parvati mega project should be completed within the time-limit.

He also discussed over phone with the collectors of the respective districts for getting the land acquired in Parvati and Suthaliya irrigation projects.

He directed to complete the Parvati Brihad Project by November in current year and provide water for irrigation to the farmers.

To speed up the work of Parvati Irrigation Project, Silawat asked Sehore collector to pass land acquisition award in remaining 8 villages of Sehore district and deposit the amount in the accounts of farmers. Land acquisition has been completed in 21 villages of Rajgarh and 12 villages of Sehore under Parvati Brihad Project.

He discussed over phone with Rajgarh collector for the Suthaliya project on Parvati River and directed to complete the land acquisition process of 25 villages at the earliest.

Along with this, after discussing with the Guna collector, instructions have been given to complete the land acquisition process of 5 villages as early as possible.

In this project, 8 villages of Berasia tehsil of Bhopal district will be covered. The project has potential to irrigate 50000 hectares and 220 villages will be benefitted. The project will be built on the Parvati river.

The amount of land acquisition for the project Rs 250 crore has been deposited by the department in the account of the district administration. Suthaliya Irrigation Project will be completed by July 2024.

He instructed all the senior officers of the department to pass the award in land acquisition according to the revenue record. Land acquisition should be done with the satisfaction and mutual consent of the farmers. So that the land acquisition cases do not face any hurdle in the judicial process due to any reason, the minister added.

Published on: Thursday, January 06, 2022, 10:59 PM IST