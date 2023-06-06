Madhya Pradesh: Mini truck ferrying cattle seized by Ashta police

Ashta (Sehore): Bajrang Dal workers of Ashta town of Sehore spotted a mini truck ferrying cattle on the Bhopal-Indore road on Sunday evening and stopped it on the highway. They sent the truck to the Ashta police station, from where the cattle were referred to the nearest cowshed, official sources said.

Station house officer (SHO) of Ashta police station, Pushpendra Singh Rathore said that the truck had the label of postal parcel vehicle displayed on it, and was heading towards Indore on Sunday evening. He added that several members of Bajrang Dal and other Hindu organisations spotted the cattle being ferried in huge numbers in the truck and stopped it on the highway itself. The driver of the truck was questioned by the Bajrang Dal members, who failed to come up with a cogent reply.

Bajrang Dal members then informed the cops and sent the truck to the Ashta police station. SHO Rathore took cognizance and sent all the cattle to the nearest cowshed. Following this, the Bajrang Dal workers present on the spot demanded strict action against the truck driver and all the co-accused involved in the offence.

As many as 33 cattle were being ferried to Indore and further investigations are underway in the case, SHO Rathore said.