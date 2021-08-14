Madhya Pradesh: Middle-aged woman kidnaps man, forcibly marries him

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The high court has directed the city police not to register an FIR in a case in which a 50-year-old woman allegedly kidnapped a government employee and married him at a temple.

The court directed the police to investigate the case before registering an FIR.

Rinkesh Kesharwani, a resident of Sujipura, filed a petition in the court that he has been working in the agriculture department.

The 50-year-old woman, Parvati, fell in love with him and she was pressuring him to marry her.

In the petition, the man alleged that a few accomplices of the woman attacked him, pressuring him to marry her.

The woman in connivance with the Gohalpur police also threatened to implicate him and his family members in a false case.

Rinkesh mentioned in the petition that he had complained to the SP Jabalpur about the incident on June 12, but his complaints fell on deaf ears.

The woman kidnapped him from Gohalpur police station. On June 16, she took him to a temple at Hanuman Tal and forcibly married him.

On June 17, he somehow escaped and reached his house. He, then, complained about the incident to IG Jabalpur, SP Jabalpur and other police officers.

The petitioner also demanded the CCTV footage of the Gohalpur police station. Despite the complaint, the police neither provided the CCTV footage nor took any action against the woman and her cohorts.

Published on: Saturday,August 14, 2021, 01:00 PM IST