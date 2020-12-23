Madhya Pradesh: Merry Christmas! Enjoy food fest and craft bazaar in Bhopal from December 25

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (MPTDC) in association with NABARD is going to organise a three-day food fest and craft bazaar at Palash Residency from Christmas Day.

Corporation managing director S Vishwanathan said 50 self-help groups of NABARD will display their handloom products. Cultural events will also be organised from 7 pm-9-30 pm. The three-day fest will remain open for visitors from 12 noon to 10 pm, Vishwanathan said.