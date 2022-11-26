Madhya Pradesh: Marriage halls causing traffic gridlock in Chhatarpur

Representative image |

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The residents of Chhatarpur city experience traffic gridlock during the wedding season because most of the marriage halls are located on the main roads. That throws traffic out of gear.

There was a massive traffic snarl-up on the Sagar road near the Bagauta tri-section. Thousands of vehicles stood on the road on Friday night, but the traffic police were not present there to clear the jam. The main reason for the traffic gridlock was the marriage halls on Sagar road. Such marriage halls do not have a parking lot.

Earlier, the district administration issued notices to the owners of those marriage halls through the civic body. They were told to keep away from keeping vehicles on the roads and construct parking lots, but they barely paid any heed to the notice.

As the marriage hall owners have yet to make a parking lot, the commuters are suffering. The administration also asked the marriage hall owners to register their halls, but only a few of them got their halls registered. More the 12 halls are running without registration.