Bhopal: School timing changed to 8:30am from Nov 28; Collector issues order

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Collector Avinash Lavania has changed the school timing due to winter on Friday. Collector, in his order, said that all the government and private schools of MP, CBSE, and ICSE boards will not start classes before 8:30am. It will be applicable from November 28.
On Friday, Bhopal recorded minimum temperature of 10.9 degrees Celsius while it recorded a maximum temperature of 26.8 degrees Celsius.
