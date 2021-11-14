Madhya Pradesh: Maoists kill two villagers suspecting them as police informers

BHOPAL/BALAGHAT (Madhya Pradesh): Maoists in Balaghat allegedly killed two villagers suspecting them to be police informers, said police on Saturday.

This is the second incident in a span of five months when Maoists killed a villager suspecting him to be a police informer. Earlier, they had killed a villager in June 2020.

A group of more than 10 armed Maoists including some women reached village Maalkhedi under Baihar police station on Friday evening, inquired about the identity of the two - Santosh, 48, and Jagdish Yadav, 45, both neighbours, and took them to a place outside the village where they tied the two villagers to trees. They abused and beat up the two villagers and shot them dead at night.

The relatives of victims were apprehensive about their well being but they did not inform the police as they feared retaliation from Maoists. On Saturday morning, the villagers found the two bodies with bullet injuries on their scalp, said the superintendent of police (SP) Balaghat Abhishek Tiwari.

The Maoists were seething with anger after recent police crackdown on them. They suspected involvement of the villagers behind the police action, which is, however, untrue, he said.

Police have also found pamphlets at crime scene through which the Maoists warned villagers to refrain from cooperating with the police. The teams of hawk force and district police began search operations in the area.

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan condemned the killings and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh and a government job each to the families of the victims.

Speaking at a high-level meeting held on Saturday, Chouhan said, "Naxalites have committed a cowardice act in Balaghat district. Entire Madhya Pradesh stands with two villagers who were murdered. Financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh and a government job each will be provided to families of the deceased. Our operation against naxalites will be intensified with a firm resolve."

Police suspect hands of ultras of Khatia Mochan gang behind the heinous killings. A gang member belonging to the group was recently gunned down by forces.

Published on: Sunday, November 14, 2021, 01:49 AM IST