Madhya Pradesh: Mandu all set to welcome tourists to historical city, three-day Mandu Festival to begin from February 13

BHOPAL: A three-day Mandu Festival will begin on February 13. Several programmes based on rural tourism, ecotourism and other cultural events would be organised during the festival, said culture and tourism minister Usha Thakur.

‘Mandu Heritage Walk’: Other events, such as a ‘Mandu Heritage Walk’, horse trail, fishing, yoga along with morning ragas, cycle tour, treasure hunt and so forth will also be organised during the festival. The cycle tour and heritage walk will be conducted along with story-tellers narrating stories related with Mandu. In rural tourism, visitors will be taken to the places around to experience country life.

Local artistes will also perform in the evenings. Besides, some villagers have refurbished their homes according to the norms of ‘home stay’ and visitors can stay there and taste local delicacies.

The tourism department would try to fix a particular date on which the Mandu Festival will be held every year, the principal secretary said.